The Viral Dunkin Bucket Is Returning With a New Upgrade Coffee Fans Will Love ☕

If you missed out on Dunkin’s giant drink bucket the first time around, here’s your second chance!

After going viral on social media earlier this year, the coffee chain is bringing back its 48-ounce Iced Beverage Bucket for a limited time — and this time it’s coming with an upgrade fans have been asking for:

Starting August 7, participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide will once again offer the oversized bucket filled with your choice of iced coffee or a Dunkin’ Refresher for $12.99.

The bucket first exploded in popularity after customers shared videos of the massive drink on TikTok, with many stores selling out almost immediately.

The biggest complaint? It didn’t fit in most car cup holders.

Dunkin’ listened. The chain has introduced a new Iced Beverage Bucket Holder, an accessory designed to keep the bucket secure while you’re on the go. The holder was initially offered to select Dunkin’ Rewards members before the nationwide bucket relaunch, making road trips and morning commutes a little less messy.

Dunkin’ suggests filling your bucket with one of its three new beverages — the Cherry Lime Rickey Refresher, Pink Pineapple Sparkling Refresher or Iced Coffee with Peanut Butter Swirl.

If you’re hoping to snag one, don’t wait too long. Like the original launch, the buckets will only be available for a limited time while supplies last, and they’re expected to disappear fast once they hit stores.