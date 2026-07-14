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A viral reminder that Yellowstone is not a petting zoo

By Aaron
Viral video captures bison launching Washington man into air at Yellowstone 65-year-old Whatcom County resident Carl Isom-McDaniel injured in bison attack at Yellowstone National Park. (Photo courtesy of ABC News, MyNorthwest.com)
By Aaron

We’ve all seen those Yellowstone videos where somebody gets way too close to an animal and instantly regrets it. This one is different. From everything that’s been reported, this wasn’t someone trying to pet wildlife or get the perfect selfie. It looks like a guy who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A grandfather and his grandson were walking through Yellowstone’s Bridge Bay Campground when a bull bison became agitated after a pickup truck drove by. The grandson got away, but the bison caught up to the grandfather and launched him several feet into the air before bystanders rushed in to help. The video is tough to watch, but it’s also a reminder of just how unpredictable these animals can be.

The grandfather is recovering, which is the best news of all. If you ever find yourself anywhere near a wild bison, remember: it doesn’t matter whose fault it is. Give that animal all the space it wants!

Aaron

Aaron

Join Aaron every weekday from 6am - 10am on 96.9 The Eagle. Whether you’re battling I-95 traffic or just need that first shot of caffeine, he’s got the classic hits to make your morning commute a breeze. From the "80s at 8" to the stories behind the songs, start your day with a Brooklyn kid who's called the First Coast home for 25 years!



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