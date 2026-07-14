A viral reminder that Yellowstone is not a petting zoo

We’ve all seen those Yellowstone videos where somebody gets way too close to an animal and instantly regrets it. This one is different. From everything that’s been reported, this wasn’t someone trying to pet wildlife or get the perfect selfie. It looks like a guy who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A grandfather and his grandson were walking through Yellowstone’s Bridge Bay Campground when a bull bison became agitated after a pickup truck drove by. The grandson got away, but the bison caught up to the grandfather and launched him several feet into the air before bystanders rushed in to help. The video is tough to watch, but it’s also a reminder of just how unpredictable these animals can be.

A tourist was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown 8 feet into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. Professional photographer Mike Macleod filmed the incident and said the bison was "angry, agitated and charging anything and everything." (No audio) pic.twitter.com/ELmHQjvxFj — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 12, 2026

The grandfather is recovering, which is the best news of all. If you ever find yourself anywhere near a wild bison, remember: it doesn’t matter whose fault it is. Give that animal all the space it wants!