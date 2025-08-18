Volkswagen Wants You to Pay a Monthly Fee… for More Horsepower

If you thought streaming services were bad with subscriptions, car companies are taking it to another level.

Volkswagen just rolled out a new subscription plan in the U.K. where drivers have to pay extra each month to unlock their car’s full horsepower. Yep, the power is there under the hood — you just can’t use it unless you cough up the cash.

Here’s how it works: their Volkswagen ID. 3 electric car has 228 horsepower. But unless you subscribe for about $22 a month, you’re capped at 201 horsepower. That’s roughly a 15% horsepower boost that you can only unlock with a monthly fee.

VW says it’s about giving drivers “options.” If you don’t care about speed, you can stick with the slower version. But if you want more zip on the highway, you’ll need to pay up.

This isn’t the first time carmakers have tried subscription gimmicks. A few years ago, BMW attempted to charge people in the U.K. for heated seats. The backlash was so brutal, they eventually scrapped it.

Volkswagen says U.K. drivers can pay monthly, yearly (around $225), or even a one-time fee of $880 that keeps the horsepower permanently unlocked — even if you sell the car.

No word yet if VW plans to bring the “pay-per-power” model to the U.S. But let’s be real — if this catches on, get ready for the day your gas pedal comes with a subscription fee.