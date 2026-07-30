Wackadoo! Bluey Is Coming to Jacksonville for Live Stage Show

Bluey fans, get ready! Australia’s favorite family is making its way to Jacksonville next spring:

Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show is coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, 2027, with performances beginning at 6 p.m.

The 45-minute live production brings Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli), and Dad (Bandit) to the stage in a heartwarming adventure filled with music, imagination, laughter, and plenty of family fun. Featuring beautifully crafted puppets and the familiar voices from the Emmy Award-winning TV series, the show follows Bluey and Bingo as they try to convince Dad to get off the bean bag and join in on their games.

The internationally acclaimed production has entertained more than 2 million fans across the globe and was written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, with original music by Joff Bush.

Whether it’s your child’s first trip to the theater or you’re already a Bluey-loving family, this show promises an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Tickets are on sale now through FSCJ Artist Series online or by calling 904.632.5000 during box office hours (M-Thurs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.).

NOTE: Group discounts are also available for parties of 10 or more. Call 904.632.5050 or email groupsales@fscjartistseries.org to reserve.