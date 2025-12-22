Want to Play “Survivor” Without the Island? Immunity Idols Are Hidden in All 50 States

Calling all Survivor fans!

Have you ever wanted to participate in the show’s antics without sleeping in the wilderness, struggling through borderline starvation and having beef with basically everyone trapped on the island with you?

If so, here’s your chance to play Survivor in the comfort of your own state:

Starting January 31, Survivor is launching a nationwide contest called the Survivor 50 Challenge where they will hide Immunity Idols in each of the 50 states and provide fans clues in a challenge to guide you in finding such idols.

The clues will begin appearing online on January 31 and continue through February 25 with 51 prizes available to win, one for finding each state’s hidden Immunity Idol and one winner for the virtual contest.

You DONT have to be the first to find the Idol as everyone who does and takes a picture with it to prove it will be entered in a drawing to determine the state’s winner.

The winners of each state will get a free trip to L.A. to some kind of Survivor event.

This is all in celebration of the show’s 50th season premiering on February 25th.

Find rules for this contest here.