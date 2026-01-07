Entertainment

Welcome the Start of Girl Scout Cookie Season with the New Exploremores 🍪

It’s officially here!

Girl Scouts have launched another cookie season with a new flavor to try: Exploremores which is inspired by rocky road ice cream and feature flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond flavored creme.

This new flavor comes after two other flavors, Girl Scout S’mores and Toast-Yay!, have been retired after last year’s cookie season.

Don’t worry though, still part of the cookie lineup are the long-running favorites: Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay local with Girl Scout councils and troops to help fund life-changing programs, experiences and learnings all year long.

You’ll be able to try the new cookie for yourself online or at local booths this season through April. To find a booth in your area, visit girlscoutcookies.org or text COOKIES to 59618.

