🎄 What’s Open in Jacksonville This Christmas Eve — Stores & Restaurants

Christmas Eve is one of the busiest shopping days of the year — filled with last-minute errands, grabbing a holiday meal out, or stocking up for Christmas morning. While Christmas Day (Dec. 25) sees most stores and restaurants closed, Christmas Eve still offers plenty of options in the Jacksonville area to get what you need and enjoy a festive meal.

Below is a helpful guide to the most popular stores and chain restaurants you might visit on Christmas Eve, along with their likely hours.

🛍️ Popular Stores Likely Open on Christmas Eve

Most major retailers are open Christmas Eve but with early or reduced hours, typically closing by evening to allow staff to enjoy the holiday. Always confirm with your local store before you go, as times can vary slightly.

📍 Retail & Shopping

St. Johns Town Center – A major shopping destination; stores here commonly follow holiday hours with early evening closures. Typical Christmas Eve Hours: ~9:00 AM – 6:00 PM hours vary by store Simon

The Avenues – Another local mall where many shops adjust hours for Christmas Eve. Likely Christmas Eve Hours: ~10:00 AM – 6:00 PM hours vary by store Simon

Orange Park Mall – Regional mall with holiday hours. Christmas Eve: Expect early evening closure around 6 or 7 PM varies by tenant .

T.J. Maxx & Marshalls – Department stores that usually operate under reduced Christmas Eve hours, commonly until early evening.

Walmart Supercenter — Most locations in Jacksonville will open ~6:00 AM – 6:00 PM on Christmas Eve but are closed Christmas Day . Walmart.com

Target (local locations) – Nationally, Target stores are typically open 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Target Corporation

– Nationally, Target stores are typically open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Target Corporation Grocery & Essentials

Publix Super Market – Publix stores traditionally open Christmas Eve with early closures (often by ~7 PM).

– Publix stores traditionally open Christmas Eve with early closures (often by ~7 PM).

The Fresh Market – Local grocery options likely open with holiday schedules (confirm directly).

– Local grocery options likely open with holiday schedules (confirm directly).

Pharmacies & Convenience: CVS, Walgreens, 7-Eleven and similar convenience stores typically operate with limited or regular hours if they are 24-hour locations.

💡 Tip: Malls and larger retailers tend to close earlier than usual — many by 6:00–8:00 PM. Retailers close entirely on Christmas Day.

🍽️ Chain Restaurants & Dining on Christmas Eve

Chain restaurants vary more widely in holiday hours. Many will close early or operate on special holiday hours:

🍔 Fast & Casual / Quick Bites

These chains often stay open on Christmas Eve, especially earlier in the day:

McDonald's – Many locations remain open, but hours vary by franchise.

Starbucks – Selected shops operate on Christmas Eve with limited schedules depending on location.

Denny's, Waffle House – Known for extended holiday hours; often open on Christmas Eve (and historically on Christmas Day at many locations too).

🍽️ Sit-Down & Chain Dining

Holiday hours here change each year, so calling ahead is recommended — but here’s what’s typical: