Winn-Dixie and USO Jacksonville providing Thanksgiving meals to military families 🦃🍽️

This Thanksgiving, Winn-Dixie and USO Jacksonville have dinner covered for all active duty military and their families!

Together with the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation, 300 turkeys and Thanksgiving sides will be handed out to support military families in need this holiday season with a drive-through mobile food pantry.

The distribution is open to all active duty military families who show valid military ID upon arrival.

The drive-through mobile food pantry will take place at USO Jacksonville off Roosevelt Blvd. on Thursday, November 20 from 4 - 6 p.m. while supplies last.