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YMCA to help military families get back to school!

YMCA School Bash

Join us, the First Coast YMCA and VyStar Credit Union as we celebrate 10 years of YMCA’s Military Appreciation Day Back-to-School Bash!

Military families can receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, enjoy family-friendly activities, and every registered child will receive a free ticket to the Jacksonville Sharks Military Appreciation Game on July 26.

Register Here!

YMCA School Bash

Location of events:

Brooks Family YMCA10423 Centurion Parkway N. | Jacksonville, FL 32256

Dye Clay Family YMCA3322 Moody Ave. | Orange Park, FL 32065

Williams Family YMCA10415 San Jose Blvd. | Jacksonville, FL 32257

Winston Family YMCA221 Riverside Ave. | Jacksonville, FL 32202

YMCA at Baptist North11236 Baptist Health Drive | Jacksonville, FL 32218

YMCA at Flagler Health+ Village98 Turin Terrace | St. Augustine, FL 32092

YMCA at Wildlight251 Breezeway St., Suite 120 | Yulee, FL 32097

VyStar Credit Union - Neptune Beach1307 Atlantic Blvd. | Neptune Beach, FL 32266



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