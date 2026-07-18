YMCA to help military families get back to school!

Join us, the First Coast YMCA and VyStar Credit Union as we celebrate 10 years of YMCA’s Military Appreciation Day Back-to-School Bash!

Military families can receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, enjoy family-friendly activities, and every registered child will receive a free ticket to the Jacksonville Sharks Military Appreciation Game on July 26.

Register Here!

YMCA School Bash

Location of events:

Brooks Family YMCA10423 Centurion Parkway N. | Jacksonville, FL 32256

Dye Clay Family YMCA3322 Moody Ave. | Orange Park, FL 32065

Williams Family YMCA10415 San Jose Blvd. | Jacksonville, FL 32257

Winston Family YMCA221 Riverside Ave. | Jacksonville, FL 32202

YMCA at Baptist North11236 Baptist Health Drive | Jacksonville, FL 32218

YMCA at Flagler Health+ Village98 Turin Terrace | St. Augustine, FL 32092

YMCA at Wildlight251 Breezeway St., Suite 120 | Yulee, FL 32097

VyStar Credit Union - Neptune Beach1307 Atlantic Blvd. | Neptune Beach, FL 32266