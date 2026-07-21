You Can Tell If Someone Will Be Successful In Life By 3 Traits

According to Cristina Muise, a former college professor turned CEO, there are very specific characteristics that indicate a person will find success in their lives. If someone has these traits that can’t be faked, you can tell they will be successful in life:

1. Curiosity

It’s normal to wonder about the world and question the things around us. While curiosity is important for learning new things about our environment as well as ourselves, it’s a telltale sign of a person who stands out. Curious people “understand there’s never one perspective of any side of anything that’s told to them.” These individuals want to see the bigger picture from all sides. Instead of letting their bias lead, they ask questions.

2. Resilience

It’s about the ability to recover quickly from life’s challenges. A resilient person is mentally tough, and uses their mistakes or shortcomings to foster personal growth. A person who’s resilient reacts calmly to critique. They don’t get defensive, they accept the need to be flexible. They change their attitudes or behaviors, especially in the workplace, if something isn’t working for them. This mindset allows people to remain calm and unbothered, no matter what’s happening around them. They can center themselves and figure out their next moves without acting impulsively.

3. Showing up

The people who get ahead in the world are the ones who take advantage of the opportunities that are in front of them, which is why showing up and being present is a trait that cannot be faked in truly thriving people. These are the people who want to be in the office when no one else is there, so they can get pulled into “those last-minute problems, which are the greatest learning opportunities.” People in higher positions of power in the workplace want to be around those who are willing to learn and take initiative.