You can’t keep a good assassin down: the John Wick universe grows!

If you watched John Wick: Chapter 4, and you saw the ending, you might have shed a tear (no judgment). You thought, “Welp, that’s it...must be the end”...

...think again! The John Wick universe isn’t just alive and kicking; it’s expanding faster than the guest list at the Continental.

First up, we’ve got the Ballerina spin-off hitting theaters soon, starring Ana de Armas. Expect Keanu Reeves himself to make an appearance in this movie too!

Hold onto your gold coins, because that’s just the appetizer!

Lionsgate also confirmed that John Wick 5 is officially in development. Yes, Chapter Five. And Keanu? He’s “in development” right along with it.

How?

Don’t ask questions. Just accept that the Baba Yaga operates on a different plane of existence, possibly one where gravity, mortality, and satisfying character arcs are optional.

If that’s not enough to make your head spin, there’s even more on the slate!

‘John Wick’ Animated Prequel Film in the Works at Lionsgate from ‘Ultraman: Rising’ Director https://t.co/Kj9MpKr7Iv — IndieWire (@IndieWire) April 1, 2025

We’re apparently getting an animated prequel – maybe we’ll finally see the infamous “pencil incident” in glorious, bloody anime style?

Plus, there’s ANOTHER spin-off movie being discussed that focuses on Caine, the blind, badass assassin played by the legendary Donnie Yen in Chapter 4.

So yeah...the John Wick Cinematic Universe (aka - Wickiverse, if you will) is becoming a whole thing.