Your Christmas Sweater Will Get You FREE Chipotle on December 20!

By Cait
By Cait

Chipotle continues to make the holidays brighter for customers with another freebie day on December 20.

On Extra Sweater Day, customers can take advantage of Chipotle’s buy one get one free entree deal as long as they’re wearing a festive or over-the-top sweater.

NOTE: This deal is valid between 4 p.m. and closing time with a limit of 5 free entrees per reward member’s check.

If you’re wondering, burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads and tacos are all valid entrees for this promo, though kids’ meals do not count towards the sweater deal.

