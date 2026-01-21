You’re BUGGING! San Antonio Zoo Has The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift for Your Ex

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be a day of love, but also it can be a day of grieving hearts after dealing with an ex-lover. So, while everyone will be planning a day of romance with flowers, candy and fine dining, those who are dealing with heartbreak can give your ex-lover the perfect send off thanks to the San Antonio Zoo.

Their annual Cry Me A Cockroach Campaign is back where you can name a cockroach, rodent or veggie after an ex and watch it be fed to an animal (just cold if you ask me) while supporting a good cause.

Now before you go start digging up the names of exes past here are a few things you need to know:

You must be 18 years or older and the prices are below for you to determine the fate of your ex.

$5 - Cockroach

$5 - Veggie

$15 - Rat (I don’t even want to know what happened)

Once you select your option you complete the form and submit the name of said individual and the participant will receive a downloadable Valentine’s Day card to share with friends or said ex (petty) and a special Valentine’s Day video featuring of the zoo’s popular animal residents.

Then the moment we’ve all be waiting for....

You can watch the feeding on Valentine’s Day by following San Antonio Zoo on their social media platforms.

Whoever said “Revenge is a meal that’s best served cold...” must have done this before!

Honestly, is this even worth it? Because I wouldn’t be remotely concerned if my ex did this to me. I am more focused on the 50% off candy that will be on sale February 15th!

Cheers to love....