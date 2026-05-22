You’ve never seen a Memorial Day BBQ menu like this

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, which means the pool is open, the cooler is stocked, and the neighborhood is about to smell like absolute heaven. But let’s be honest for a second - if I see one more dry, unseasoned chicken breast or lukewarm bowl of potato salad, I’m going to lose my mind. That’s why I dug into the ultimate culinary archives, peeked at what the most evil geniuses of the grill are cooking, and built a menu that is entirely unapologetic. If you want your neighbors talking about your cookout until Labor Day, you’ve got to throw down some real attitude.

Would you eat these at a Memorial Day BBQ?



Too burnt or just right? pic.twitter.com/3v8Vz7p6x1 — Confident (@timcryptocon) May 22, 2026

Forget the standard hot dogs. Here are five of the wildest, craziest dishes...plus a lethal bonus drink to serve up this holiday weekend!

THE MAINS

Dr. Pepper Spiked BBQ Baby Back Ribs: We’re kicking things off with a total heavy hitter. Normal BBQ sauce? Not in this house. We are going low and slow with baby back ribs that finish on the live fire, completely doused in a sticky, sweet, and wicked homemade glaze spiked with Dr. Pepper. It’s supposed to give it this deep, caramelized pop that will honestly make you weak in the knees.

Surf & Turf Steak and Lobster Skewers: Why choose between the land and the sea when you can jam them both onto a weapon of mass deliciousness? This isn’t your average kebab...we’re talking thick, juicy chunks of prime steak alternated with rich, buttery lobster meat right over the open flame. It’s total backyard opulance.

THE SIDES

Macaroni and Cheese with a Potato Chip Crust: Normal mac and cheese is great when you’re five years old, but we need texture, crunch, and attitude. This ultra-creamy, cheesy masterpiece gets baked under a heavy, chaotic blanket of crushed potato chips. It is supposed to create this salty, buttery crust that shatters when you dig into it. Absolute perfection.

Esquites-Inspired Summer Pasta Salad: Standard mayo pasta salad is officially banned this weekend. Instead, we are fusing a cookout staple with Mexican street corn. We’re tossing tender pasta with charred, smoky sweet corn right off the grates, jalapeños, cotija cheese, and a creamy, tangy, spicy dressing that kicks just enough to get your attention

THE TREATS

Salted Key Lime Pie with a Pretzel Crust: Time to satisfy that sweet tooth, but we’re keeping it rock ‘n’ roll. Ditch the boring graham cracker crust. We are mashing salty, buttery pretzels to create the base for a tart, loud, and refreshing Key Lime pie. The contrast between the intense salt and the puckering lime really works here.

BONUS: THE DRINK

Blackberry Pineapple Rum Smash: You can’t operate a hot grill without a cold drink in your hand. This cocktail is pure summer in a glass! It’s got muddled fresh blackberries, tropical pineapple juice, clear rum, a splash of lime, and slapped mint leaves. It is sweet, tart, dangerous, and goes down way too easy while you’ve got the A-Z Weekend cranking on the Eagle!

There you have it...THAT is how you step up to the plate and dominate the holiday weekend. Don’t be afraid to experiment, get a little char on the meat, and turn the music up louder than your neighbor’s lawnmower. Grab your tongs, crack a cold one, and let’s make this a Memorial Day feast to remember!