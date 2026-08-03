Yum!! Cook Out is Officially in Jacksonville 🍔

Cook Out has officially established its first Northeast Florida location and it is ready to serve!

Located at 14016 Beach Boulevard, east of Hodges Boulevard in the Beach Haven area, the new Cook Out takes the spot formerly held by Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

If you’re familiar with Cook Out, many locations are drive-thru-only but thankfully this Jacksonville restaurant has indoor seating.

Not familiar with Cook Out?

The menu features chargrilled hamburgers, grilled chicken, chicken strips, wraps, nuggets, hot dogs, corn dogs, chili dogs, quesadillas, BLTs, and more deliciousness!

That’s not all Cook Out has to offer...along with traditional beverages, Cook Out has three dozen flavors of shakes such as banana berry, Orange Push-Up, peach cobbler, Snickers and more.

Is your mouth watering yet? If so, what are you waiting for!? Go try Florida’s new Cook Out location!