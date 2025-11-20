Action News Jax Family Focus Holiday Toy Drive for Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Hubbard House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join Action News Jax Family Focus for our Holiday Toy Drive benefitting Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Hubbard House!

Stop at the St. Johns Town Center roundabout (near Maggiano’s) anytime on Friday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We will be collecting brand-new, unwrapped toys, so stop by and spread some holiday cheer with members of our Action News Jax team and our Family Focus partners: Publix, First Coast YMCA, First Florida Credit Union, and Ackerman Cancer Center!

Our radio partners News 104.5 WOKV and Easy 102.9 will also be helping us out!

A happy holiday for all is possible with your help!

