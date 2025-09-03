Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Donate to help the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund ‘Be There’ for families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and one Jacksonville-based nonprofit’s mission is to “Be There” for families facing this reality.

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund helps families who are tackling childhood cancer so they can be there for their sick child.

Each year, more than 15,000 kids across the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer.

The Jay Fund offers assistance with household bills, financial coaching, and emotional support.

You can be part of the team by donating at tcjayfund.org. To learn about more ways you can “Be There,” during the month of September, click here.

