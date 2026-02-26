Cozy Spots in Jacksonville - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

As we enjoy these last stretches of cooler weather in Northeast Florida, now’s the perfect time to lean into cozy dining before spring fully takes over. In our latest video, we spotlight three local favorites that deliver warm atmospheres and comforting menus — ideal for date nights, coffee catch-ups, or slow weekend mornings. From an intimate French bistro near the beach to an artsy coffee bar in historic St. Augustine, these spots capture that inviting, can’t-rush-it feeling we all crave this time of year.

We’re also featuring Sippers on Gate Parkway, a Southside favorite that feels like a charming cottage tucked into the city. Known for its egg and cheese croissant and turkey sausage egg croissant, it’s the kind of homey brunch spot that makes you want to linger a little longer. Watch the full video below to see why these three cozy gems are worth visiting before the Florida heat officially settles in.