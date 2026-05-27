Food with a view - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Jacksonville has no shortage of great places to eat, but some spots take things to another level with incredible views to match the food. Whether you’re looking for a casual seafood dinner by the water, a scenic farm experience, or an upscale oceanfront night out, there are a few local restaurants that make the atmosphere just as memorable as the menu. With spring weather in full swing, now’s the perfect time to grab a table with a view.

In this roundup, we highlight Marker 32 in Jacksonville Beach for fresh seafood and relaxing dockside views, Congaree and Penn for its one-of-a-kind farm-to-table setting surrounded by orchards and open land, and Refinery for elevated oceanfront dining with panoramic beach views. From lobster corn dogs and filet mignon to fresh seafood platters, these spots prove that a good meal always tastes even better when paired with great scenery.

See all of YELP’s recommendations here!