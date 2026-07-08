Hotdog, hotdog. Hot diggity dog! - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Nothing says the Fourth of July quite like a great hot dog, and Jacksonville has plenty of local favorites serving up creative takes on the American classic. Whether you’re grabbing lunch before the fireworks or looking for the perfect cookout inspiration, these spots are worth checking out. From classic chili dogs to Chicago-style creations and loaded specialty dogs, there’s something for every hot dog fan.

In this edition of Foxx Food Talk, we highlight All American Hot Dogs & Sandwiches on Beach Boulevard, famous for its hearty chili dogs and classic comfort food, Hot Dog Hut in Jacksonville Beach, where you’ll find favorites like the Gator Dog and authentic Chicago Dog, and Hot Diggity Dogs & More, a local food cart serving Nathan’s all-beef hot dogs at events around town. If you’re looking to celebrate Independence Day with one of America’s favorite foods, these local spots are a great place to start.