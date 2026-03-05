New Month, New Spots To Check Out - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Jacksonville’s food scene keeps growing, and this week on Foxx Food Talk we’re highlighting three new spots that are already creating buzz around the 904. From sweet brunch favorites to authentic international flavors, these recent openings are giving locals even more reasons to explore the city’s evolving dining scene.

In the video below, we check out Aloha Waffle Bar in Jacksonville Beach, where Hawaiian-inspired waffles and Kona coffee are bringing a fun twist to breakfast. We also stop by Zen Dumpling, serving up authentic Asian cuisine and those crave-worthy soup dumplings, and Hello Lumpia, a new spot dishing out Filipino comfort food favorites like lumpia and adobo. Watch the full Foxx Food Talk segment to see why these new restaurants are worth adding to your must-try list.