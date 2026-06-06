New spots to check out in June - Foxx Food Talk - Clone

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Jacksonville’s food scene keeps getting better, and three new spots are already generating plenty of buzz. Whether you’re craving a comforting bowl of noodles, an authentic New York-style bagel, or a crispy thin-crust pizza, there are some fresh additions around town worth adding to your list. These new openings bring flavors from around the country — and around the world — right here to Northeast Florida.

On the Southside, Licious Noodles and Bao is serving up authentic Chinese comfort food, including soup dumplings, noodle bowls, and fan-favorite sesame sauce noodles. Meanwhile, H&H Bagels, a legendary New York bagel shop that’s been around since 1972, has officially arrived in Jacksonville, bringing its famous water-boiled bagels to San Jose Boulevard. And for pizza lovers, Nick’s Pizza is earning rave reviews for its Midwestern tavern-style pies, featuring thin, crispy crusts and fresh-made dough. If you’re looking for your next foodie adventure, these three newcomers are a great place to start.

New spots to check out in June - Foxx Food Talk

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!