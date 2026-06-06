New spots to check out in June - Foxx Food Talk - Clone

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Jacksonville’s food scene keeps getting better, and three new spots are already generating plenty of buzz. Whether you’re craving a comforting bowl of noodles, an authentic New York-style bagel, or a crispy thin-crust pizza, there are some fresh additions around town worth adding to your list. These new openings bring flavors from around the country — and around the world — right here to Northeast Florida.

On the Southside, Licious Noodles and Bao is serving up authentic Chinese comfort food, including soup dumplings, noodle bowls, and fan-favorite sesame sauce noodles. Meanwhile, H&H Bagels, a legendary New York bagel shop that’s been around since 1972, has officially arrived in Jacksonville, bringing its famous water-boiled bagels to San Jose Boulevard. And for pizza lovers, Nick’s Pizza is earning rave reviews for its Midwestern tavern-style pies, featuring thin, crispy crusts and fresh-made dough. If you’re looking for your next foodie adventure, these three newcomers are a great place to start.