Score Free Tickets to See Train Live in Concert

Train

Get ready, Jacksonville! Train, the multi-platinum-selling band known for their infectious hits like “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter,” is set to rock the stage in your city. Mark your calendars for Thursday, August 22, as Train brings their electrifying performance to Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville. Train promises an unforgettable evening filled with timeless melodies and irresistible rhythms. Don’t miss your chance to experience Train live in Jacksonville – get your tickets now by registering below.

Register here now.

Can’t wait to get tickets for Train? Purchase tickets here at TicketMaster.com

Get ready for the show with these hits!

