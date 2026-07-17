Spots for early risers! - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Jacksonville has no shortage of great local spots to start your morning. Whether you’re craving a fresh donut, a flaky pastry, or a classic diner breakfast, there are plenty of new and longtime favorites worth adding to your list. No matter your breakfast style, these local gems are serving up the perfect way to kick off your day.

In this edition of Foxx Food Talk, we highlight Bunny’s Donut Shop, where classic and gourmet donuts pair perfectly with your morning coffee, Cruffin and Tea, a French-Asian bakery known for its handcrafted pastries and authentic matcha drinks, and Oceana Diner, a family-owned favorite serving up fluffy pancakes, French toast, and all the breakfast classics. Whether you’re grabbing breakfast on the go or sitting down for a relaxing weekend brunch, these Jacksonville favorites are worth waking up for.

Visit Yelp Jacksonville for even more spots!