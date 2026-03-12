St. Patrick's Day- Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is going big in Jacksonville, and in this episode we’re breaking down some of the best ways to celebrate across the city. From the world’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade featuring the NYC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, to lively parties, pub crawls, and even yacht cruises, there’s no shortage of ways to turn the city green. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly tradition or an all-day party, Jacksonville has something for everyone this holiday weekend.

Joining us is Gabby O’Shea 😂 from Yelp Jacksonville, who shares insider tips on where the real fun will be happening. She highlights major celebrations at spots like Culhane’s Irish Pub and The Royal Princess charter yatch, plus a massive pub crawl hitting six different venues with drink specials, food deals, and a big after-party. Watch the video below to discover the top events, plan your weekend, and make sure you don’t miss Jacksonville’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. 🍀