We scream for Ice Cream - Foxx Food Talk

Foxx Food Talk Yelp

Nothing beats an ice cream run on a hot Jacksonville day, and the city is packed with local spots serving everything from nostalgic favorites to creative new flavors. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic cone, a tropical popsicle, or an over-the-top cookie sandwich, there’s a sweet stop waiting for you. If you’re looking for your next dessert destination, these three belong on your list.

This edition of Foxx Food Talk features Waffle Cone in Five Points for homemade waffle bowls and classic ice cream shop vibes, La Michoacana Jax for authentic Mexican-inspired ice cream and refreshing fruit popsicles, and Cookies and Creme in Jacksonville Beach, a veteran-owned favorite known for inventive flavors, cookie sandwiches, and thick milkshakes. No matter your sweet tooth, these local favorites are the perfect way to cool off this summer.

Visit Yelp Jacksonville for even more spots!