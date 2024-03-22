Your Chance at Jumbo Shrimp Tickets Here!

Jumbo Shrimp

Baseball is back with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp! We’re looking forward to setting up for a great season this summer, and they want you to be there! All you have to do is register to win below and you might win!

Don’t want to chance it? Purchase tickets now here.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [03/22/24– 09/22/23]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the station website. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

©2022 Cox Media Group