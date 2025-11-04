31 celebrities you may not know are nonbinary

The idea that there are only two genders is outdated. Some people don't identify as exclusively a man or a woman. One of the most common terms used to describe those who break the binary is the umbrella term nonbinary. Gender, like sexuality, is a spectrum. As media coverage becomes more diverse, nonbinary celebrities are breaking down barriers by sharing their stories and just being themselves.

The Human Rights Commission defines nonbinary as including people who identify as neither a man nor a woman, both, somewhere in between, or outside those identities altogether. It also clarifies that many nonbinary people also identify as transgender. While nonbinary people can use the pronouns he/him, she/her, or they/them, not everyone who uses gender-neutral pronouns is nonbinary. As more celebrities in the spotlight highlight the nuances of gender identity and expression, it normalizes these discussions and gives issues affecting the community center stage.

After one of the tensest years for transgender rights and its advocates, gender—and those who fit within or outside of its constraints—must continuously be explored. States across the U.S. introduced numerous bills to limit the rights of those from LGBTQ+ communities, and there have been pro-LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination bills introduced as well, each with its own reasons for success or failure.

But the current climate has not stopped people from living their truth. In celebration of trailblazers and those who refuse to be put in one box, Stacker researched nonbinary, genderqueer, or otherwise gender-nonconforming actors, writers, models, directors, musicians, and other celebrities and highlighted some you should know if you don't already.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monáe came out as nonbinary while promoting their book "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer" during an appearance on "Red Table Talk." "My pronouns are … they/them, her/she," they told the Los Angeles Times in April 2022, adding that they will always stand with women on important issues—especially Black women.

Sam Smith

During a 2019 interview with Jameela Jamil, Sam Smith stated: "I'm not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It's all on the spectrum." Six months later, they officially changed their pronouns to they/them.

In 2022, Smith and Kim Petras became the first nonbinary singers to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song "Unholy." Two years later, in 2024, Smith rerecorded their 2014 hit "Stay With Me" with new lyrics that reflected their gender identity.

John Cameron Mitchell

The legendary actor John Cameron Mitchell casually revealed his nonbinary status in March 2022 during an interview with Pride. When discussing his iconic role in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," which garnered him a little bit of flak, Mitchell casually mentioned he is nonbinary.

After the interview, Pride's staff contacted Mitchell's team to clarify the actor's pronouns but received no reply. Mitchell later indicated in a Los Angeles magazine article the following June that he had not changed his pronouns.

Cara Delevingne

Already a queer icon in her own right, Cara Delevingne initially talked about her "sexual fluidity" in a 2017 interview with British Vogue. Three years later, while speaking with Variety for its Pride issue, Delevingne stated: "The thing is with me, I change a lot … I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man."

Justin Vivian Bond

In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, the Tony-nominated performer said: "I always thought of myself as a transgendered person. … I just lived my life and I didn't really have the exact language for what I was." They use the gender-inclusive honorific "Mx." instead of "Ms." or "Mr." and neopronoun "v" with "vself" instead of "herself" or "himself," a reference to Bond's middle name.

Miley Cyrus

While promoting her #InstaPride campaign in 2015, Miley Cyrus told Time magazine: "I'm just even. It has nothing to do with any parts of me or how I dress or how I look. It's literally just how I feel." That same year, the Disney star-turned-pop sensation founded the Happy Hippie Foundation in memory of Leelah Alcorn, a transgender teen who took her own life.

Lachlan Watson

Lachlan Watson experienced their first taste of fame as the nonbinary character Susie Putnam on Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," inspiring gender-nonconforming youth everywhere. Watson, who is also nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, described their gender journey as "a revolution against the system" and said, "I don't have to live my life and do the things to my body that the world tells me that I have to do."

King Princess

Ahead of their debut EP, "Make My Bed," in 2018, the now 24-year-old singer said, "I've always been kind of a genderqueer person." King Princess still identifies as genderqueer and doesn't seem to mind any pronouns. "I've never felt offended [by] the pronoun situation in my life," they told Rolling Stone in June 2022. "He. She. It. They. Xenu."

Elliot Page

The Canadian actor Elliot Page initially came out as trans in late 2020, stating in an Instagram post: "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Page appeared on the cover of Time magazine's April 2021 issue, becoming the first trans man to do so. Speaking with the publication, Page expressed, "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

Bex Taylor-Klaus

Bex Taylor-Klaus came out in 2018 via Twitter, stating: "I came out as trans non-binary in a room full of people today. Guess it's time for me to do that on here, too. Hi. I'm Bex, and the rumors are true. I'm v enby." The fan-favorite "Scream" television actor has since gone on to play a nonbinary character on Fox's "Deputy" and expressed being "eternally grateful to the writers for letting us put these intricacies in there."

Emma Corrin

After playing Princess Diana on Netflix's "The Crown," Emma Corrin came out as nonbinary in 2021. "That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet," Corrin explained. The Golden Globe-winning actor's pronouns are listed as they/them in their Instagram bio.

Jonathan Van Ness

While promoting their Essie nail polish collaboration in an interview with Out, "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness shared: "The older I get, the more I think that I'm nonbinary—I'm gender nonconforming. Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman." In a 2022 interview with Parade, Van Ness stated they are "equally great" with he, they, or she pronouns. Van Ness continues to appear in "Queer Eye" today and in May 2025 they published a novel, "Let Them Stare," which follows a nonbinary teen protagonist.

Miss Fame

In 2020, the "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 7 star took to Instagram to state, "This is not a mask! I am femme, I am an artist. I will not be tokenized," followed by multiple hashtags including #TheyThem. The multitalented artist has since served as a guest judge on "Germany's Next Topmodel."

Sara Ramirez

A queer icon since their days starring on "Grey's Anatomy," actor Sara Ramirez came out as nonbinary via Instagram in 2020. In the post, they expressed having "the capacity" to be a "girlish boy," "boyish girl," or neither. Ramirez went on to play Che Diaz, the nonbinary love interest of Miranda Hobbes on the "Sex and the City" spinoff "And Just Like That…"

Angel Haze

Rapper Angel Haze's gender identity has been public knowledge throughout most of their career, a fact they've remained unapologetic about. In a 2015 interview with CBS Philadelphia, Haze said: "I don't care what people call me. If they wanted to use the word he … I would be ok with that."

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose went viral in a 2014 interview with The Guardian, following her appearance on "Orange Is the New Black." In it, she was asked about her own identity as it relates to the gender binary. Rose said, "I feel like I'm neither." The Australian actor has remained a star, finding roles in multiple action films, such as "John Wick: Chapter 2."

Asia Kate Dillon

Asia Kate Dillon's breakout role on the show "Billions" was the first time a nonbinary actor played a nonbinary character. "When I read the script for episode two and I saw the 'they, theirs and them,' that's when the tears started to well up in my eyes," the star told Refinery29. They have since starred in "John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum."

Halsey

In March 2021, singer Halsey updated her Instagram bio to include the pronoun "they." Clarifying to fans via an Instagram Story a week later, the singer confirmed: "The inclusion of 'they' in addition to 'she' feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all, you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best."

Amandla Stenberg

Originally coming out via a Tumblr post in 2016, Amandla Stenberg's gender identity has been known to fans for most of their career. During an interview with The Washington Post in 2021, Stenberg clarified—after her Wikipedia page was changed to adopt gender-neutral pronouns—that she doesn't "need those pronouns to feel comfortable" and expressed that it feels "almost detrimental" to those who need them.

Rebecca Ray Sugar

During an interview with NPR about their hit cartoon "Steven Universe," Sugar stated: "I am also a nonbinary woman, which has been really great to express myself through these characters because it's very much how I have felt throughout my life." As of 2025, Sugar uses she/they pronouns.

Grimes

In a now-deleted tweet from 2015, the singer-songwriter shared: "I vibe in a gender-neutral space so I'm kinda impartial to pronouns for myself. Don't have a preference so much but I wish I didn't have to be categorized as female constantly."

In a September 2021 video for Vogue, Grimes spoke about their child calling them by their first name. "Maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother,' which I don't even know why I have a distaste for it. I just— I can't identify with it, really."

Indya Moore

Indya Moore's shot to stardom came from their breakout role on FX's "Pose." They were subsequently named one of Time magazine's most influential people in the world in 2019 and came out as nonbinary that same year in an interview with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez 'for LOfficiel.

During the interview, Moore said: "I'm non-binary but I don't really talk about it that much. I don't feel like people really are there yet for understanding it, which I don't mind, but I also acknowledge the way people see me as a woman."

Nico Tortorella

During a 2018 discussion with Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor, Nico Tortorella admitted he had been contemplating his gender identity. "I just pretty recently have come to terms with the fact that maybe I'm not fully cisgender," Tortorella shared at the time. After walking for New York Fashion Week, the actor called the opportunity "political" and added that it was about more than "throwing on a dress because I'm having fun. It's to prove a point." Though Tortorella used they/them pronouns for several years, he revealed in a September 2024 episode of his podcast "Full of Shift" that he returned to he/him pronouns again after the birth of his first child with partner Bethany Meyers.

Emma D'Arcy

Emma D'Arcy rose to stardom in 2022 playing Rhaenyra Targaryen, the fearless face of "House of the Dragon." The nonbinary Golden Globe-nominated actor explained to The Hollywood Reporter how their gender identity imbues Rhaenyra's character and struggle with "what it means to be a woman." In the interview, D'Arcy said: "I've always found myself both pulled and repelled by masculine and feminine identity, and I think that plays out truthfully here. She can't attend court in a way that comes easily to other people."

Liv Hewson

Finding their big break on Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet," actor Liv Hewson identifies as nonbinary and goes by they/them pronouns. They've become a young queer icon, playing fan favorite Vanessa in "Yellowjackets," and receiving the Visibility Award at the 2020 HRC Austin Gala.

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey was 11 years old when the actor joined "Game of Thrones" as the small yet formidable Lyanna Mormont. These days, Ramsey is known for starring in HBO's dystopian zombie series "The Last of Us" as Ellie, who may be humanity's last hope.

In January 2023, Ramsey, who uses various pronouns, told The New York Times that her "gender has always been very fluid" and that "being gendered isn't something I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn't care less." Despite being open about their nonbinary identity, they have also made headlines for supporting gendered categories in entertainment awards shows, stating in a May 2025 interview on "The Louis Theroux Podcast" that it's important "recognition for women in the industry is preserved."

Alex Newell

Since joining the TV show "Glee" as vocal powerhouse Unique Adams in 2012, Alex Newell has been blowing audiences away on-screen and onstage. The actor and singer, who is gender nonconforming and uses all pronouns, has appeared in various film, television, and theater productions, including 2022's critically acclaimed Broadway musical "Shucked."

In June 2023, Newell's star-making turn as Lulu in "Shucked" made them the first openly nonbinary Tony winner ever, taking home the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. "Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts," Newell said in their acceptance speech. "And to anyone that thinks that they can't do it, I'm going to look you dead in your face. That you can do anything you put your mind to."

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee is an actor, singer, dancer, and one of the first nonbinary performers to win a Tony Award, making history on the same night as aforementioned winner Alex Newell.

Ghee worked on Disney cruise ships as a drag performer before turning to theater acting, landing their first Broadway gig in 2017 as Lola in "Kinky Boots." Since then, the multihyphenate—whose pronouns are he/she/they—has starred in such stage productions as "Mrs. Doubtfire" on Broadway and "Chicago" for the St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre.

At the 2023 Tony Awards, Ghee became the second openly nonbinary actor to win a Tony, taking home Best Leading Actor in a Musical for their turn as Jerry/Daphne in 2022's "Some Like It Hot."

Ilana Glazer

"Broad City" and "Babes" actor Ilana Glazer updated their Instagram bio to feature they/she pronouns in early 2024, then made an official statement a few months later in an August interview. Glazer told The Independent that the experience of being pregnant helped her come to terms with her gender, saying, "Being pregnant on paper was the most female thing I could ever do, but it actually highlighted both the masculine and feminine inside of me."

Emma Dumont

After appearing in movies like "Oppenheimer" and "Licorice Pizza," actor and model Emma Dumont came out as transmasculine nonbinary in December 2024. A representative told TMZ that Dumont will continue to use the name Emma professionally but now goes by Nick with family and friends. While Dumont has not made an official coming out statement, they have updated their Instagram bio with their new name and they/them pronouns.

Raegan Revord

From 2017 to 2024, Raegan Revord played the character of Missy Cooper on the hit CBS sitcom "Young Sheldon," a role they're now reprising on the spinoff "George & Mandy's First Marriage." They're also the author of the novel "Rules for Fake Girlfriends," an LGBTQ+ YA love story. In a September 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight promoting the book, Revord confirmed that they had come out as nonbinary.

"It's so cool because growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as nonbinary or queer, I was like, 'Oh my god, this is so cool, I see myself in you,'" Revord said of now being publicly nonbinary. "It's so crazy to have that experience where I'm now that person and there might be a kid somewhere who's like, 'Oh my god, I see myself in you.'"

Additional writing by Cu Fleshman.