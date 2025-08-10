Backpacks, bells, and bright starts: Duval County Schools begin August 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first day of school in Duval County is set for Monday, August 11, marking the start of another year of academic achievement.

Parents are encouraged to prepare for the new school year by arriving early during the first week, as drop-off lines may be longer than expected. Additionally, updating the Duval Schools App is recommended to stay connected with teachers and receive important updates.

Most high schools in the district will now dismiss at 1:45 p.m., a change that parents should note when planning their schedules. Parents can view their child’s school schedules in the Focus system starting Monday, August 4.

For those requiring transportation, registration for bus services is available, and parents are reminded to update their contact information in the Family Portal to ensure they receive all necessary communications.

