Baltimore police say an officer and suspect have been shot in an 'active shooter incident'

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say an officer and a suspect have been shot in an “active shooter incident.”

The officer was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma unit, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

The public was told Tuesday to avoid the area.

An email left with the Baltimore police department seeking more information wasn’t immediately returned. A telephone call to the department went unanswered.

A telephone message to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and an email left with his office weren’t immediately returned.

