Football has long been woven into the cultural fabric of America, and every state has produced its share of gridiron legends. From Hall of Fame quarterbacks to record-setting receivers and defensive stalwarts, some of the NFL's greatest talents trace their roots back to Georgia.

Using data from Pro Football Reference, Stacker compiled a ranking of the best NFL players born in Georgia. Players were ranked by weighted career approximate value (AV), a metric developed by Pro Football Reference that measures overall career impact. Data is as of the start of the 2025 NFL season.

This list highlights players who made their mark on the league—some remembered for their longevity, others for their peak dominance. Read on to see which football stars born in Georgia have left the biggest legacy in NFL history.

#48. Aaron Jones (RB) (tie)

- City: Savannah

- Years played: 2017-2024 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 114

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 64

#48. Clarence Scott (DB) (tie)

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1971-1983 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 186

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 64

#48. Rashean Mathis (DB) (tie)

- City: Nashville

- Years played: 2003-2015 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 175

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 64

#45. Bill Stanfill (DE) (tie)

- City: Cairo

- Years played: 1969-1976 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 109

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 65

#45. Darius Slay (CB) (tie)

- City: Brunswick

- Years played: 2013-2024 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 177

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 65

#45. Jim Osborne (DT) (tie)

- City: Sylvania

- Years played: 1972-1984 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 186

- Weighted career value: 65

#41. Dale Carter (DB) (tie)

- City: Covington

- Years played: 1992-2005 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 157

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- Weighted career value: 67

#41. Marcus Stroud (DT) (tie)

- City: Thomasville

- Years played: 2001-2010 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 146

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 67

#41. Robert Mathis (DE) (tie)

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 2003-2016 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 192

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 67

#41. William Andrews (RB) (tie)

- City: Thomasville

- Years played: 1979-1986 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 87

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- Weighted career value: 67

#37. Jeff Bryant (DE) (tie)

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1982-1993 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 175

- Weighted career value: 68

#37. Phillip Daniels (DE) (tie)

- City: Donalsonville

- Years played: 1996-2010 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 201

- Weighted career value: 68

#37. Randall Godfrey (LB) (tie)

- City: Valdosta

- Years played: 1996-2007 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 170

- Weighted career value: 68

#37. Tommy Hart (DE) (tie)

- City: Macon

- Years played: 1968-1980 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 177

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 68

#35. Demaryius Thomas (WR) (tie)

- City: Montrose

- Years played: 2010-2019 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 143

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 69

#35. Jamal Lewis (RB) (tie)

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 2000-2009 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 131

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 69

#33. Jessie Tuggle (LB) (tie)

- City: Spalding County

- Years played: 1987-2000 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 209

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 70

#33. Steve Wallace (T) (tie)

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1986-1997 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 176

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 70

#32. Garrison Hearst (RB)

- City: Lincolnton

- Years played: 1993-2004 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 126

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 71

#30. Bobby Bryant (DB) (tie)

- City: Macon

- Years played: 1968-1980 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 161

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 72

#30. Daryl Smith (LB) (tie)

- City: Albany

- Years played: 2004-2016 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 190

- Weighted career value: 72

#28. Drew Hill (WR) (tie)

- City: Newnan

- Years played: 1979-1993 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 211

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 74

#28. Justin Houston (LOLB) (tie)

- City: Statesboro

- Years played: 2011-2023 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 170

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 74

#25. Alvin Kamara (RB) (tie)

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 2017-2024 (6 years as starter)

- Games played: 115

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 76

#25. Brad Johnson (QB) (tie)

- City: Marietta

- Years played: 1994-2008 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 177

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 76

#25. Guy McIntyre (G) (tie)

- City: Thomasville

- Years played: 1984-1996 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 186

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 76

#22. Jim Parker (T) (tie)

- City: Macon

- Years played: 1957-1967 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 135

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 8

- Weighted career value: 77

#22. Ray Donaldson (C) (tie)

- City: Rome

- Years played: 1980-1996 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 244

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- Weighted career value: 77

#22. Tony Jones (T) (tie)

- City: Royston

- Years played: 1988-2000 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 184

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 77

#19. Calvin Johnson (WR) (tie)

- City: Tyrone

- Years played: 2007-2015 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 135

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 78

#19. Herschel Walker (RB) (tie)

- City: Wrightsville

- Years played: 1986-1997 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 187

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 78

#19. Roquan Smith (ILB) (tie)

- City: Montezuma

- Years played: 2018-2024 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 110

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 78

#18. Harris Barton (T)

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1987-1996 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 138

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 79

#16. Earnest Byner (RB) (tie)

- City: Milledgeville

- Years played: 1984-1997 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 211

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 80

#16. Thomas Davis (OLB) (tie)

- City: Shellman

- Years played: 2005-2020 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 199

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 80

#15. Keith Brooking (LB)

- City: Senoia

- Years played: 1998-2012 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 225

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 81

#14. Len Hauss (C)

- City: Jesup

- Years played: 1964-1977 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 196

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 82

#12. Rayfield Wright (T) (tie)

- City: Griffin

- Years played: 1967-1979 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 166

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 83

#12. Takeo Spikes (LB) (tie)

- City: Augusta

- Years played: 1998-2012 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 219

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 83

#11. Mo Lewis (LB)

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1991-2003 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 200

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 90

#9. Mel Blount (DB) (tie)

- City: Vidalia

- Years played: 1970-1983 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 200

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 97

#9. Tyreek Hill (WR) (tie)

- City: Douglas

- Years played: 2016-2024 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 141

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 97

#7. Pat Swilling (LB) (tie)

- City: Toccoa

- Years played: 1986-1998 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 185

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 98

#7. Richard Dent (DE) (tie)

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1983-1997 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 203

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 98

#6. Larry Little (G)

- City: Groveland

- Years played: 1967-1980 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 183

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 104

#4. Jim Brown (FB) (tie)

- City: St. Simons Island

- Years played: 1957-1965 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 118

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 8

- Weighted career value: 108

#4. Kevin Mawae (C) (tie)

- City: Savannah

- Years played: 1994-2009 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 241

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 108

#3. John Hannah (G)

- City: Canton

- Years played: 1973-1985 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 183

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 7

- Weighted career value: 112

#2. Cam Newton (QB)

- City: College Park

- Years played: 2011-2021 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 148

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 115

#1. Jeff Saturday (C)

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1999-2012 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 211

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 118