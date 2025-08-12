Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Tampa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#25. Clearwater Academy International
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- Enrollment: 324 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#24. Land O' Lakes Christian School
- Location: Land O'lakes, FL
- Enrollment: 434 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#23. Geneva Classical Academy
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Enrollment: 199 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#22. Faith Outreach Academy
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 144 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#21. Wider Horizons School
- Location: Spring Hill, FL
- Enrollment: 155 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#20. Victory Christian Academy
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Enrollment: 591 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#19. Keswick Christian School
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 761 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#18. Odessa Christian School
- Location: Odessa, FL
- Enrollment: 50 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Lakeland Christian School
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Enrollment: 1,138 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Indian Rocks Christian School - Largo
- Location: Largo, FL
- Enrollment: 1,251 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Northside Christian School
- Location: St Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 918 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. Hope Christian School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 67 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Canterbury School of Florida
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 453 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. Seffner Christian Academy
- Location: Seffner, FL
- Enrollment: 774 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Admiral Farragut Academy
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 541 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Bayshore Christian School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 287 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Lee Academy for Gifted Education
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 59 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. American Youth Academy
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 1,203 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Academy of the Holy Names
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 994 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Cambridge Christian School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 982 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Academy at the Lakes
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- Enrollment: 549 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Universal Academy of Florida
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 832 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Shorecrest Preparatory School
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 1,021 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Carrollwood Day School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 1,257 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Berkeley Preparatory School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 1,460 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+