Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Yulee High School
- Location: Nassau County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,407 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#24. Duval Charter School at Baymeadows K-12
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 631 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#23. Blind High School (Fsdb)
- Location: St Augustine, FL
- Enrollment: 100 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#22. St. Augustine High School
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,784 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#21. Clay High School
- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,666 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#20. Middleburg High School
- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,852 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#19. Orange Park High School
- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,810 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#18. St Johns Classical Academy
- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 845 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#17. Duncan U. Fletcher High School
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,067 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#16. Mandarin High School
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,405 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#15. Samuel W. Wolfson High School
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 922 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#14. Atlantic Coast High School
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,537 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#13. Oakleaf High School
- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,371 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#12. Ridgeview High School
- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,828 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Fernandina Beach High School
- Location: Nassau County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,025 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Allen D. Nease Senior High School
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,214 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Creekside High School
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,455 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Douglas Anderson School of the Arts
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,068 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Bartram Trail High School
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,493 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. River City Science Academy Middle - High School
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 979 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Fleming Island High School
- Location: Clay County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,889 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Darnell Cookman Middle/High School
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,003 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Ponte Vedra High School
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,928 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Paxon School for Advanced Studies
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,270 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Stanton College Preparatory
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,363 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
