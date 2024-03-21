Bullet holes in home under Homeland Security investigation in Maxville; sources say 1 suspect dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Department of Homeland Security is in the midst of an investigation with federal, state and local law enforcement officials at a home in Maxville.

They have been there all through the day on Thursday. Action News Jax crews spotted bullet holes in the windows of the home and in the home itself.

This is all happening on County Road 217, near the Duval-Clay county line.

SWAT was called to the home in the morning and at one point, Action News Jax viewers told us there was a shelter-in-place order.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan has learned that there was gunfire at the home.

Two sources tell Action News Jax that a suspect fired at law enforcement multiple times earlier Thursday morning in the midst of a warrant execution.

Sources tell us that one suspect is dead, taking his own life and another suspect is in custody.

One source told Action News Jax that a lot of guns were found inside the home. We’ve seen several law enforcement officers going in and out of the home. At one point some were coughing -- it’s unclear what else is in the home.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol were also assisting with the investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security told us since it’s an active investigation, they cannot disclose more information right now.

It should be noted that DHS investigates a wide range of crimes, from terrorism, national security threats, drug smuggling, cyber crimes, sex crimes against children, and fraud.

