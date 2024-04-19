Charter bus carrying Black History museum supporters from St. Johns County catches fire on I-10

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Passengers are safe and back on the way to Tallahassee after their bus caught fire on I-10 in Baker County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to Baker County Sheriff’s Office, 52 passengers were evacuated from the charter bus after it caught fire on the highway. Baker County School District sent buses to get the passengers off the highway and to safety.

Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden confirmed that the passengers were a group from St. Johns County that were headed to the Florida Capitol to advocate bringing Florida’s new Black History Museum to St. Augustine.

Read: BREAKING: JFRD says man dead in fire at Southside apartment complex

Florida Highway Patrol said that St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick had his deputies escort a second charter bus to the stranded passengers, and they are back on their way to Tallahassee.

FHP received the initial call at 6:13 a.m. All travel lanes on I-10 remain open as the clean-up continues.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

Read: Near record highs, some weekend showers across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Bus fire on I-10 (Baker County Sheriff's Office) (Baker County Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.