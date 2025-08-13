UPDATE: Suspect killed in Officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.: A mentally ill man attempted to set a neighbor’s house on fire at 1500 East 16th Street early this morning, leading to a police confrontation where the man was shot but not killed, JSO said.

Police say the suspect, armed with a knife, fled the scene after attempting to ignite the house.

Police searched for him for 90 minutes before Officer Caleb Blumgarner caught up to him walking down a sidewalk.

Sheriff’s officials say that Officer Blumgarner warned the suspect he would release a police dog if he did not stop.

When the suspect threatened the officer with a knife, Blumgarner shot him five times.

The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old man, was previously shot and had facial scarring, which helped officers recognize him.

Despite being shot, he was given medical aid on the scene, but he died.

This shooting marks the 13th officer-involved shooting of the year.

Officer Blumgarner, who has been with the department for 11 years, was involved in his first officer-involved shooting during this incident.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand the suspect’s connections to the house he attempted to set on fire.

END UPDATE

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday morning an officer-involved shooting at Buckman Street & East 25th Street.

The area is currently closed due to an investigation. Drivers are advised to look for alternate routes.

