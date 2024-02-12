Local

JFRD at scene of commercial building fire in Mandarin area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JFRD Logo JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it’s working on a commercial building fire on San Jose Boulevard.

A spokesperson for JFRD told Action News Jax that no injuries have been reported at this time. However, it’s too early to know what caused the fire.

Action News Jax has a crew on the way and will provide updates as we get them.

