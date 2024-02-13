JSO: Woman shot in back inside home by unknown assailant outside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot in the back on Las Colinas Way.

According to detectives, at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a home in the area and located a woman with a gunshot wound to the back. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said that they believe the woman was shot from the outside of the house by an unknown suspect. It’s currently unclear if the bullet was a stray or intentionally shot inside the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

