JSO: Teen accidentally shot in Hyde Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a teenage boy is recovering after he was shot accidentally on Manotak Point Drive.

Detectives said that at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after the teen arrived with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a birdshot. Officers then responded to Manotak Point Drive to locate the crime scene and speak with witnesses.

The investigation revealed that the shooting was accidental, but JSO said it’s still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

