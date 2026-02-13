Canadian and UK finance groups pause new ventures with DP World over CEO's emails with Epstein

Financial groups in Canada and the United Kingdom said they've paused future ventures with the company DP World after newly released emails showed a yearslong friendship between the company's CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and Jeffrey Epstein.

The emails — some referencing porn, sexual massages and escorts — surfaced in the cache of Epstein-related documents recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice. DP World is a logistics giant that runs the Jebel Ali port in Dubai and operates terminals in other ports around the world.

Sulayem, its chairman and CEO, made headlines this week when U.S. officials appeared to associate him with an email in which Epstein wrote, "I loved the torture video."

In response to the released emails, British International Investment, the UK's development finance agency, said they “will not be making any new investments with DP World until the required actions have been taken by the company.” One of Canada's largest pension funds, La Caisse, gave a similar statement.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 after he was charged with sex trafficking. The emails do not appear to implicate Sulayem in Epstein’s alleged crimes. DP World has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

What's in the ‘torture video’ email?

In 2009, Epstein wrote in an email, “where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video."

The recipient, whose email was redacted, replied, “I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of may.”

On Monday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie posted a picture of the redacted emails on X, saying “A Sultan seems to have sent this” and that the Justice Department should “make this public.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to Massie's post that “the Sultan’s name is available unredacted in the files" and cited another document that names “Sultan Bin Sulayem.”

What have La Caisse and British International Investment said?

La Caisse said in an statement that it's pausing new “capital deployment” with DP World. “We have made it clear to the company that we expect it to shed light on the situation and take the necessary actions."

British International Investment said through a spokesperson that they "are shocked by the allegations emerging in the Epstein files regarding Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem."

Neither organization is an investor in DP World, but they both have invested alongside the company in port projects around the world.

What do the emails between Epstein and Sulayem say?

The topics range widely, including President Donald Trump, sex and theology.

In one email from 2013, Epstein wrote to Sulayem that “you are one of my most trusted friends in very sense of the word, you have never let me down."

In response, Sulayem said, “Thank you my friend I am off the sample a fresh 100% female Russian at my yacht.”

That same year, Sulayem sent Epstein an email showing a menu for a massage business which included sexual offerings. Two years later, Sulayem texted Epstein a link to a porn site, and, in 2017, Epstein sent Sulayem a link to an escort website.

Epstein e-mailed with Sulayem about Steve Bannon, the Trump acolyte, in 2018, saying "you will like him." In another exchange, Sulayem asked Epstein about an event where it appeared Trump would be in attendance.

“Do you think it will be possible to shake hand with trump,” Sulayem asked.

Epstein replied: “Call to discuss.”

Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem?

He's chairman and CEO of logistics giant DP World, which has long been a pillar of Dubai's economy.

The company runs the city's sprawling Jebel Ali port and operates cargo terminals in ports around the globe.

Sulayem previously had a larger role as chairman of the Dubai World conglomerate, which at the time included the property developer Nakheel. That company was behind the creation of manmade islands in the shape of palm trees and a map of the world that helped cement Dubai’s status as an up-and-coming global city.

