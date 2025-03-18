Jacksonville Humane Society receives $55,000 grant to help more adoptable pets find people to love

Jacksonville, Fla — Pets are family, and can bring hope, companionship and unconditional love to their people. Adopting a pet in need of a home can bring joy to people and impact communities, alleviating strain on overcrowded shelters. That’s why 3 local animal shelters – the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS), and Nassau County Animal Services (NCAS) - will bring adoptable pets to three PetSmart stores in Jacksonville for PetSmart Charities® National Adoption Week, taking place March 24 – 30, 2025. JHS, ACPS, and NCAS aim to find homes for hundreds of pets during the event, which they are calling a “Super” adoption week.

JHS was recently awarded a $55,000 Adoption Prep grant from PetSmart Charities to provide pre-adoption care for animals at the shelter and to fund this “Super” adoption week. In 2024, more than 8,500 animals called JHS a home-between-homes, and each of these pets needed nutritious food, medical care, and love. This Adoption Prep grant will help ensure that every animal and person who comes to JHS in the coming months is able to receive the compassionate care they deserve.

PetSmart Charities connects adoption partners such as JHS, ACPS, and NCAS with local PetSmart stores to bring adoptable pets in for adoption events and meet and greets. These include pets of all ages, breeds, temperaments, and energy levels. Staff and volunteers are available to help make ideal matches considering lifestyle and other preferences such as energy levels, personalities, sizes, etc.

“We are so grateful for our friends at PetSmart Charities for making this reduced cost ‘Super’ adoption weekend possible and for generously awarding us this Adoption Prep grant to help pets and the people who love them,” said Lawrence Nicolas, JHS CEO. “JHS, ACPS, and NCAS have seen hundreds of animals enter our doors in recent weeks, and now is the perfect time to open your heart and home to a shelter pet!”

“Our local shelter and rescue partners are overflowing with animals looking for people to love. Adopting or fostering a pet not only enriches your life but is the best way to support your community and local partners like JHS, ACPS, and NCAS in their lifesaving work,” said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities. “There is nothing like the unconditional love of a pet! Please stop by your neighborhood PetSmart store and meet your new best friend.”

To learn more about JHS’s programs and services, and to view adoptable pets, please visit jaxhumane.org.

WHEN/WHERE:

Dogs and cats from JHS, ACPS, and NCAS will be available to adopt at the following times and PetSmart locations:

JHS:

March 24, 2025 – March 30, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Southside PetSmart: 8801 Southside Blvd STE #3, Jacksonville, FL 32256

ACPS:

March 24, 2025 – March 30, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Regency PetSmart: 356 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225

NCAS:

March 24, 2025 – March 30, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

North Jacksonville PetSmart: 13141 City Station Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218





