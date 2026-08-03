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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ beats ‘Avengers: Endgame’ box office record

By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
Britain Spider-Man: Brand New Day Premiere Tom Holland poses for photographers upon arrival at the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere in London, England, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP) (Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press

Spider-Man beat the Avengers at the box office. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" broke the "Avengers: Endgame" record for the biggest North American opening weekend with $360 million in ticket sales from theaters in the U.S. and Canada, Sony Pictures said Monday.

Sony on Sunday projected that "Spider-Man" would net an estimated $355 million in its first weekend playing in 4,487 theaters, just barely missing the 2019 "Avengers: Endgame" record of $357 million. But the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland had a stronger than expected Sunday and ultimately came in ahead.

Tom Rothman, the chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group said in a statement, “records are made to be broken, but we will take great pride in this one, for as long as we hold it.”

Before “Avengers: Endgame,” no movie had opened over $300 million domestically. The previous record holders were “Avengers: Infinity War,” which launched with $257 million in 2018, and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($247 million in 2015). In December 2021, during the pandemic, the third Holland Spider-Man movie “No Way Home,” earned a place on the list with a $260 million debut on its way to $1.9 billion globally.

The high-earning combination of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "The Odyssey," which share actors Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal, also propelled a record weekend overall for movie theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Rentrak, the domestic box office overall is up over 15% from last year with over $6.2 billion in ticket sales to date.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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