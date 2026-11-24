A series of recent tech outages that struck institutions critical to everyday life – such as banks, airlines and computer applications – triggered fears of a possible cyberattack that administration officials have sought to allay.

"Based on what we know today, after a great deal of diligence, these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack," Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told House lawmakers last week.

"[T]he speed of compute and the level of capability of applications that use that compute is increasing substantially, which means legacy systems that were old six months ago in a year are a lot older," Clayton said later in his testimony.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said the outages had "nothing to do with a cybercriminal" and "nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country," adding that while the failures were “unsettling,” each outage was "distinct, and they're different in their causation."

Some analysts who spoke to ABC News characterized the explanation put forward by government officials as a plausible account, noting the challenges posed by security maintenance meant to protect old systems.

“We’re in this phase where we have a detection system that’s dramatically better but we don’t have a correction system that’s equally sped up,” Arun Sundararajan, a professor of technology, operations and statistics at New York University, told ABC News.

Adam Segal, chair of the digital and cyberspace policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations, wryly pointed to this possible explanation in an essay last week.

"Silicon Valley's old adage of 'move fast and break things' could be replaced with 'move fast and fix things, but still break them inadvertently,'" Segal said.

Still, in the absence of comprehensive evidence about the various outages, it remains difficult to confirm what exactly caused them, some experts said.

“As far as I’m concerned, no one has fully explained anything, except to say that we’ve got a problem and patches have caused outages,” Vasant Dhar, a professor of data science at New York University, told ABC News. “It’s little bits of information – dribs and drabs.”

On Nov. 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare ground stop for all U.S. flights after work to replace outdated copper wire with fiber optic cables at an FAA facility in Arkansas flooded the network with data, overwhelming an older system and resulting in telecommunications issues, according to officials.

Days later, technical issues at JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank, triggered online delays across several major U.S. banks. Chase blamed the outage on a "software bug."

Outages also affected Apple and the National Security Agency.

"Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” Apple said last week.

“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational, and our ability to defend national security continues," the NSA said in a statement last week.

While some subsequent incidents that banks and financial services firms reported in recent days were characterized as cyberattacks, those attacks were on third-party vendors and did not cause service outages, according to the affected companies.

Sarah Kreps, director of the Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University, said she is “fairly confident” the series of tech outages resulted primarily from a push to fix newly revealed vulnerabilities. In some cases, software updates required for data security are being stacked “on top of very old infrastructure,” Kreps added.

Kreps compared the malfunctions to a new video game that can only be played on the latest version of a given console. If a user tries to play the game on an old console, she said, it simply won’t work.

“You need to connect software with hardware that can support it,” Kreps said.

Even as she voiced confidence in the explanation, Kreps acknowledged a lack of evidence to definitively prove it.

“There is no smoking-gun explanation,” Kreps said.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.