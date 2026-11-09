Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Lakeland using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. 76
- Address: 825 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL
- Price: $3.58
#2. Murphy USA
- Address: 36115 Hwy 27 N, Haines City, FL
- Price: $3.59
#2. Pilot (tie)
- Address: 35647 US-27 N, Haines City, FL
- Price: $3.59
#2. RaceTrac (tie)
- Address: 32886 Us Hwy 27, Haines City, FL
- Price: $3.59
#2. Chevron (tie)
- Address: 558 N 5th St, Eagle Lake, FL
- Price: $3.59
#2. Chevron (tie)
- Address: 210 Dundee Rd, Dundee, FL
- Price: $3.59
#7. Sam's Club
- Address: 4600 US-98 N, Lakeland, FL
- Price: $3.60
#8. Marathon
- Address: 107 S Combee Rd, Crystal Lake, FL
- Price: $3.62