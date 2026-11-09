Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Ocala using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Sam's Club
- Address: 3921 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.49
#2. Murphy USA
- Address: 9558 Sw Hwy 200, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.57
#3. Murphy USA
- Address: 7573 Sw Hwy 200, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.58
#3. Walmart (tie)
- Address: 7871 SW FL-200, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.58
#5. RaceTrac
- Address: 14901 S Us Hwy 441, Summerfield, FL
- Price: $3.59
#5. Walmart (tie)
- Address: 3525 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.59
#5. Shell (tie)
- Address: 3130 SE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.59
#8. Murphy USA
- Address: 4986 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.63
#8. BP (tie)
- Address: 18373 N US HIGHWAY 301, Citra, FL
- Price: $3.63
#8. Shell (tie)
- Address: 5985 W FL-40, Ocala, FL
- Price: $3.63