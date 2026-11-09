Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Crestview using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Circle K
- Address: 180 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther, FL
- Price: $3.24
#2. Murphy Express
- Address: 193 Mary Esther Blvd., Mary Esther, FL
- Price: $3.29
#2. Casey's (tie)
- Address: 735 Mlk Jr. Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.29
#2. Casey's (tie)
- Address: 91 Beal Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.29
#2. Murphy Express (tie)
- Address: 604 Beal Pkwy N, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.29
#2. Murphy USA (tie)
- Address: 10 Eglin Pkwy Ne, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.29
#7. Sam's Club
- Address: 740 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.30
#8. RaceWay
- Address: 312 Miracle Strip Pkwy Sw, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.31
#8. Tom Thumb (tie)
- Address: 1605 Florence Ave, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.31
#8. Tom Thumb (tie)
- Address: 101 Beal Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Price: $3.31