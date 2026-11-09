Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Palm Bay using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Murphy USA
- Address: 3006 Sarno Rd., Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.44
#2. Costco
- Address: 4305 Pineda Causeway, Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.45
#2. BP (tie)
- Address: 1165 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.45
#2. Marathon (tie)
- Address: 2084 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.45
#2. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 4255 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.45
#2. Cumberland Farms (tie)
- Address: 890 N Apollo Blvd, Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.45
#7. Murphy USA
- Address: 3350 Columbia Blvd., Titusville, FL
- Price: $3.49
#7. Exxon (tie)
- Address: 1780 Cheney Hwy, Titusville, FL
- Price: $3.49
#7. M and M Gas (tie)
- Address: 2740 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.49
#10. Shell
- Address: 4420 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL
- Price: $3.51