Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $363,946 in August, 0.0% lower than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of September 18, the

sits at 6.26%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Brunswick metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Waynesville, GA

- Typical home value: $163,347

- 1-year price change: -8.5%

- 5-year price change: -3.8%

#8. Nahunta, GA

- Typical home value: $168,171

- 1-year price change: -5.8%

- 5-year price change: +13.0%

#7. Hortense, GA

- Typical home value: $190,003

- 1-year price change: -3.6%

- 5-year price change: +22.6%

#6. Hoboken, GA

- Typical home value: $216,319

- 1-year price change: -1.1%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#5. Brunswick, GA

- Typical home value: $247,299

- 1-year price change: -3.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.8%

#4. Darien, GA

- Typical home value: $276,744

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +57.1%

#3. Townsend, GA

- Typical home value: $289,496

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +51.1%

#2. Saint Simons Island, GA

- Typical home value: $679,921

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +59.8%

#1. Sea Island, GA

- Typical home value: $4,132,016

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +94.6%