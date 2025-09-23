Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $363,946 in August, 0.0% lower than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of September 18, the
sits at 6.26%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Brunswick metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Waynesville, GA
- Typical home value: $163,347
- 1-year price change: -8.5%
- 5-year price change: -3.8%
#8. Nahunta, GA
- Typical home value: $168,171
- 1-year price change: -5.8%
- 5-year price change: +13.0%
#7. Hortense, GA
- Typical home value: $190,003
- 1-year price change: -3.6%
- 5-year price change: +22.6%
#6. Hoboken, GA
- Typical home value: $216,319
- 1-year price change: -1.1%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#5. Brunswick, GA
- Typical home value: $247,299
- 1-year price change: -3.1%
- 5-year price change: +48.8%
#4. Darien, GA
- Typical home value: $276,744
- 1-year price change: -1.3%
- 5-year price change: +57.1%
#3. Townsend, GA
- Typical home value: $289,496
- 1-year price change: -0.7%
- 5-year price change: +51.1%
#2. Saint Simons Island, GA
- Typical home value: $679,921
- 1-year price change: +1.2%
- 5-year price change: +59.8%
#1. Sea Island, GA
- Typical home value: $4,132,016
- 1-year price change: -1.7%
- 5-year price change: +94.6%