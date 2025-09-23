Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $363,946 in August, 0.0% lower than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of September 18, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.26%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Georgia

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA: 19

#2. Savannah, GA: 3

#3. Athens-Clarke County, GA: 2

#3. Brunswick, GA: 2

#5. Milledgeville, GA: 1

#30. Blue Ridge

- Typical home value: $515,053

- 1-year price change: -2.5%

- 5-year price change: +52.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. North High Shoals

- Typical home value: $519,453

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.0%

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

#28. Avondale Estates

- Typical home value: $520,847

- 1-year price change: -1.0%

- 5-year price change: +40.2%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#27. Senoia

- Typical home value: $522,436

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +58.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#26. Lakemont

- Typical home value: $534,412

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +66.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#25. Tyrone

- Typical home value: $534,437

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: +45.7%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#24. Peachtree Corners

- Typical home value: $546,084

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +53.6%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#23. White Plains

- Typical home value: $550,731

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +53.4%

- Metro area: Milledgeville, GA

#22. Chattahoochee Hills

- Typical home value: $555,276

- 1-year price change: -2.9%

- 5-year price change: +44.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#21. Peachtree City

- Typical home value: $571,322

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +47.7%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#20. Isle of Hope

- Typical home value: $587,053

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +60.0%

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

#19. Cumming

- Typical home value: $604,541

- 1-year price change: -1.9%

- 5-year price change: +63.1%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#18. Woolsey

- Typical home value: $607,399

- 1-year price change: -3.0%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#17. Suwanee

- Typical home value: $609,277

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +63.9%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#16. Brooks

- Typical home value: $626,505

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +44.0%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#15. Bishop

- Typical home value: $636,924

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +54.5%

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

#14. Tybee Island

- Typical home value: $640,914

- 1-year price change: -7.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

#13. Roswell

- Typical home value: $646,405

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +53.4%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#12. Dunwoody

- Typical home value: $654,927

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +41.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#11. Sandy Springs

- Typical home value: $664,878

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +38.7%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#10. Saint Simons Island

- Typical home value: $679,921

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +59.8%

- Metro area: Brunswick, GA

#9. Johns Creek

- Typical home value: $690,498

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +58.0%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#8. Greensboro

- Typical home value: $703,700

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +57.3%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#7. Alpharetta

- Typical home value: $717,656

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +61.4%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#6. Brookhaven

- Typical home value: $719,582

- 1-year price change: +1.5%

- 5-year price change: +30.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#5. Marble Hill

- Typical home value: $745,684

- 1-year price change: +0.8%

- 5-year price change: +57.1%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#4. Berkeley Lake

- Typical home value: $780,086

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +60.4%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#3. Skidaway Island

- Typical home value: $891,063

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +82.9%

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

#2. Milton

- Typical home value: $920,102

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +63.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#1. Sea Island

- Typical home value: $4,132,016

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +94.6%

- Metro area: Brunswick, GA