Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Homosassa Springs metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Homosassa Springs

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Beverly Hills, FL

- Typical home value: $234,964

- 1-year price change: -1.9%

- 5-year price change: +66.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Inverness, FL

- Typical home value: $241,055

- 1-year price change: -0.4%

- 5-year price change: +68.6%

Stacker

#5. Floral City, FL

- Typical home value: $269,255

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +81.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Crystal River, FL

- Typical home value: $280,288

- 1-year price change: -0.4%

- 5-year price change: +67.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Homosassa, FL

- Typical home value: $312,907

- 1-year price change: -0.4%

- 5-year price change: +65.0%

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Homosassa Springs

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Lecanto, FL

- Typical home value: $336,642

- 1-year price change: -0.4%

- 5-year price change: +60.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Hernando, FL

- Typical home value: $360,347

- 1-year price change: -1.1%

- 5-year price change: +59.8%